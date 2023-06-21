Lockheed Martin Space’s Maria Demaree Receives 2023 Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic’s Jim Garrettson

Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson delivered the 2023 Wash100 Award plaque to Maria Demaree, vice president and general manager of special programs at Lockheed Martin‘s space business, during a recent visit to company offices.

The presentation marks the first time that Demaree was included in the Wash100 class, an annual selection of the top 100 government contracting leaders recognized for their demonstrated leadership, innovation, vision and potential to shape the GovCon landscape in the coming years. 2023 is the award’s historic 10th year.

Demaree, a more than three-decade Lockheed veteran, was awarded her first Wash100 for helping drive space-focused innovation and championing workforce welfare and growth.

“We do so much for our customers, and it takes a talented and diverse team to succeed,” Demaree told ExecutiveBiz during an Executive Spotlight interview. “Our people are absolutely our greatest asset. We strive to build a dynamic and welcoming workplace that drives innovation, embraces diverse perspectives and encourages collaboration.”

Currently, the executive is responsible for overseeing Lockheed Martin Space’s delivery of national security space systems and innovative concepts to customers.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Demaree for her Wash100 win and looks forward to her continued GovCon contributions in the year ahead.