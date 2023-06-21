Lockheed-KAI-Red 6 Alliance Begins to Develop Integration Process for T-50 Trainer, Augmented Reality Tech

Lockheed Martin has started joint efforts with Korea Aerospace Industries and Red 6 to establish a process for equipping the T-50 jet trainer platform with technology designed to help fighter pilots perform missions in a simulated outdoor environment.

The industry team is working to develop engineering approaches and a road map for Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System integration into the T-50 and associated ground-based training equipment, Lockheed said Tuesday.

Red 6, a portfolio company of Lockheed’s venture arm, developed ATARS to offer a simulated flight environment for multiple users to practice controlling aircraft.

The three companies plan to link the Prepar3D simulation software to ATARS as part of initial integration efforts and implement the system in a T-50 unit intended for demonstration.

“Our vision is to help our customers leverage emerging technologies to seamlessly and securely connect all assets for joint missions, and enable fast and decisive action,” said Aimee Burnett, vice president of business development at Lockheed’s integrated fighter group.

South Korea-based KAI developed the trainer platform in partnership with Lockheed and the latter company offered variants to both the U.S. Air Force and Navy.

The Bestheda, Maryland-headquartered aerospace and defense contractor is looking to also apply the Red 6 technology to operational fighter platforms.