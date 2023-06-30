in Contract Awards, News

Lockheed Forms 3 Mentor-Protege Collaborations for MDA’s Next Generation Interceptor Program

Lockheed Martin has entered into partnerships with three small businesses under the Department of Defense’s Mentor-Protege Program to support the development of the Missile Defense Agency’s Next Generation Interceptor.

Under the two-year agreements, Marotta Controls, Space Information Labs and Valley Tech Systems will work as subcontractors on Lockheed’s NGI program to develop, mature and deploy advanced engineering and technology capabilities, the defense contractor said Thursday.

Marotta Controls is a Montville, New Jersey-headquartered small business that manufactures control systems for aerospace and defense applications.

Based in Santa Maria, California, SIL develops Li-Ion Intelli-Pack Batteries for launch vehicles, small satellites and remotely piloted aircraft.

VTS is a Voyager Space company that specializes in aerospace propulsion and signal intelligence systems.

Lockheed works with Aerojet Rocketdyne on the development and demonstration phase of the NGI program under a potential $3.7 billion contract awarded in March 2021.

NGI will be part of MDA’s Ground-based Midcourse Defense system to defend the U.S. against intercontinental ballistic missile threats.

