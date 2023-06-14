Loc Performance-Milrem Team to Pursue Army Unmanned Ground Vehicle Program

Loc Performance and Estonia-based unmanned ground vehicle builder Milrem Robotics have partnered to offer a robotic combat vehicle for the U.S. Army.

The two companies plan to submit a joint bid for the branch’s Robotic Combat Vehicle-Light prototype effort and base their platform on Milrem’s Type-X UGV design, Loc said Tuesday.

Dubbed as WarLoc, the offering is intended to traverse soft soil, snow or desert areas.

Milrem designed Type-X to operate autonomously using an algorithm composed of artificial intelligence and human-in-the-loop control technologies.

The Estonian company’s unmanned systems are being used in 16 countries, which include eight NATO member nations.

Plymouth, Michigan-based Loc offers mechanical and track systems, armor structures and kits, and hardware vehicle integration services.