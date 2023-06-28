LMI, Transportation Command Extend Strategic Services Partnership With 5-Year Contract; Jon Baba Quoted

LMI will continue delivering support services to the Strategy, Strategic Engagement, Concepts and Wargames program of the U.S. Transportation Command under an approximately $15 million contract.

The company said Tuesday it is tasked to support the Global Bulk Fuel Management and Distribution mission of TRANSCOM’s Strategic Plans, Policy and Logistics Directorate over a five-year period.

For nearly two decades, LMI has been providing services in wargaming, operational planning, assessment and research and development to TRANSCOM. The latest collaboration between the two involves strategic guidance, concept development, administration, planning, logistics management and other technical assistance after the global bulk fuel wargames.

Jon Baba, senior vice president of defense market at LMI, underscored the company’s capability to continue advancing the command’s SSECW. He pointed to LMI’s years-long delivery of strategic planning, critical decision making and deployment readiness support to military services.