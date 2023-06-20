LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ Haywood Talcove: Agencies Should Recognize AI-Related Risk to Government Programs

Haywood Talcove, CEO of the government group at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, said criminals can take advantage of artificial intelligence algorithms, particularly generative AI, to perform fraud across several sectors and that government agencies should acknowledge the threat posed by AI tools to their organizations and entitlement programs.

Talcove wrote in an opinion piece published Monday on Fox News that threat actors could use AI to come up with synthetic identities and generate fraudulent health care claims, tax returns, defense contracts and aid applications.

He discussed how multifactor authentication and behavioral biometrics could help agencies counter AI fraud and cited how AI could be used to detect fraudulent patterns in data.

“Combating AI fraud will require a concerted and coordinated effort across agencies, a deep commitment to ongoing innovation, and a willingness to invest in advanced technologies like behavioral biometrics,” he noted.

Talcove, a three-time Wash100 awardee, urged agencies to consider fraud prevention as a key aspect of national security.