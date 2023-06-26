in Healthcare IT, News

Leidos Health Group CTO Srini Iyer Discusses Importance of Data Strategy in Health Care Service Delivery

Srini Iyer/LinkedIn
Leidos Health Group CTO Srini Iyer Discusses Importance of Data Strategy in Health Care Service Delivery - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Srini Iyer, chief technology officer of Leidos’ health group, said he believes having an overall data strategy is essential to promote health equity and improve health outcomes.

In an interview on Forum’s Keeping IT Brief podcast, Iyer discusses the challenges in health data management that justify why public and private health organizations should have comprehensive data and digital transformation strategies.

He noted that during the pandemic, local and federal government agencies were exchanging data that was siloed and done through manual or physical means.

Leidos, in particular, experienced receiving information that was from non-interoperable systems and needed additional categorization. Information sharing was not automated, and some of the terms being used among health care providers had no standard definition, Iyer explained.

Data strategy and modernization initiatives are very important because they reduce operational risk, provide rapid access to critical data, increase information security, and align agencies and health partners to reduce or eliminate delays, the CTO elaborated.

Iyer added the new public health initiatives could promote data sharing across by transforming information from a data push model to a data flow model, he said. There will be increased ability for state, territorial, and local agencies to automatically exchange information with CDC and other federal entities.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Healthcare IT

data sharingdata strategyGovconhealth careLeidospublic healthsrini iyer

Written by Jamie Bennet

In-Space Propulsion Tech Company Receives Lockheed Investment; Chris Moran Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
In-Space Propulsion Tech Company Receives Lockheed Investment; Chris Moran Quoted
Army SBIR Program to Launch Solicitation for 3D Remote Environment Modeling - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Army SBIR Program to Launch Solicitation for 3D Remote Environment Modeling