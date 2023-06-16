Leidos Partnership Completes Rollout of MHS Genesis in CONUS; Liz Porter Quoted

Leidos and its partners completed their continental United States deployment of Military Health System Genesis, the new electronic health record system of the Department of Defense.

The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health launched the system at seven military treatment facilities in five states as well as for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in six locations, the company said Thursday.

LPDH is led by Leidos, Accenture, Oracle Health and Henry Schein One and supported by 30 other organizations. The partnership established MHS Genesis in 2015 and has activated the system in 3,200 CONUS locations to support 6.9 million DOD beneficiaries.

The latest deployment, dubbed Wave WRIGHT-PATTERSON, covers 6,800 clinicians and providers in MTFs across Ohio, Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. It is also operational to NOAA’s users in Hawaii, Maryland, Florida, Oregon and Washington.

The partnership is scheduled to roll out MHS Genesis at DOD garrison facilities in Europe and Asia in September and October.

“We remain on track to complete overseas MHS GENESIS DOD deployments by later this calendar year,” according to Liz Porter, president of Leidos Health Group. “Beyond achieving this important DOD CONUS deployment milestone, we continue to enhance the system’s capabilities to meet evolving customer expectations.”