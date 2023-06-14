in Executive Moves, News

Kye Prigg Named Lumen EVP of Enterprise Operations

Kye Prigg, former Rogers Communications executive, joined Lumen Technologies on June 1 as executive vice president of enterprise operations.

The EVP has oversight of a global team working on service delivery and assurance, network planning and access management, as well as field operations and network implementation in support of enterprise operations, the telecommunications company said.

Prigg brings to Lumen three decades of industry experience. He most recently served as senior vice president of access networks and operations at Rogers, where he led teams focused on both wireline and wireless networks.

The executive’s career also includes time working as head of networks at Vodafone and director of global business planning at Softbank Mobile

“Kye is an expert in driving both large-scale network and cultural transformations. We will put his skills to good use as we build Lumen from the people up and modernize to deliver seamless experiences for our customers,” said Kate Johnson, president and CEO of Lumen. 

Written by Regina Garcia

