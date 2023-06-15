Ken Campbell Takes Helm of Edgybees’ Newly-Formed US Arm

Ken Campbell, former strategic growth director of national security engagements at Maxar Technologies, has been appointed as president of Israel-based Edgybees’ U.S. business arm.

The software company said Wednesday the executive move comes amid efforts to expand the delivery of its georegistration software platform offerings outside its home country.

In May, Edgybees Inc. was launched to meet the growing georeferencing demands of U.S. government and commercial customers.

Campbell brings over four decades of experience in team building, development and leadership across private, civil service and military sectors. His previous work includes supporting activities involving advanced geospatial technology and artificial intelligence-driven predictive analytics for U.S. national security operations.

The executive served in leadership positions at Maxar’s DigitalGlobe business, GeoEye Analytics and Spatial Data Analytics.

Campbell also previously held senior roles at the Department of the Army including assignments in Iraq and Afghanistan.