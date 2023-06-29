KBR Named Alutiiq Subsidiary’s Subcontractor for $300M NASA Systems Engineering Effort; Byron Bright Quoted

Alutiiq’s McCallie Associates subsidiary has selected KBR as a subcontractor for a five-year, $300 million NASA project that seeks to enhance mission integration at the space agency’s Goddard Space Flight Center and Wallops Flight Facility.

KBR said Wednesday the Systems Engineering Advanced Services II contract aims to improve end-to-end development processes across various segments of a mission, including space, ground, science and operations.

Under SEAS II initiative, the team will offer mission and instrument systems engineering services to support the Mission Engineering and Systems Analysis Division as well as other relevant organizations within the Applied Engineering and Technology Directorate.

Moreover, work will include providing guidance, navigation and control systems encompassing altitude control systems analysis and algorithm or software development.

“We look forwarding to supporting McCallie and NASA on the continuation of this important venture,” remarked Byron Bright, president of KBR’s U.S. government business and a four-time Wash100 awardee.

The contract award was announced in early March.