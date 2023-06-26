Johns Hopkins APL Secures $50M Air Force Architecture R&D Project

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory will perform research and development work to support architecture requirements at the U.S. Air Force and Space Force under a $49.7 million contract.

The Air Force Research Laboratory issued the cost-plus-fixed-fee award and is obligating $7.8 million at the time of award from R&D funds for past and current fiscal years, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Under the sole-source contract, APL will provide operational expertise and technical support to AFRL’s Integrated Capabilities Directorate in efforts to modernize USAF and USSF mission architectures.

The mission of CRI, formerly called the Strategic Development Planning and Experimentation Directorate, is to help the service branch develop and bring technologies to the warfighter rapidly.

APL will aim to complete the project by Sept. 7, 2026.

