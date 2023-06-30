Jim Garrettson Delivers 2023 Wash100 Award to DOD Cyber Leader David McKeown

Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson recently presented David McKeown , senior information security officer and deputy chief information officer for cybersecurity at the Department of Defense , with his 2023 Wash100 Award.

The annual Wash100 Award – which reached its historic 10th anniversary this year – represents the highest honor for executives in the vast government contracting industry. To identify the most powerful leaders in the field, the award puts its nominees through an intense selection process that carefully weighs the impact of each individual.

McKeown’s induction into the 2023 Wash100 class represents his first win, which he earned for his work to bolster the DOD’s cyber posture. In 2022, his efforts included driving the department’s Zero Trust Strategy and Roadmap and its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program forward. Click here to read his full profile.

While analyzing its contenders’ past accomplishments, the Wash100 Award also considers each executive’s momentum and potential future success.

Since McKeown joined the ranks of Wash100, he has already continued his work to strengthen cybersecurity within the DOD. Earlier this month, McKeown spoke at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2023 Cyber Summit about the department’s cryptography modernization efforts , which are a key part of its broader cybersecurity improvement strategy.

Executive Mosaic congratulates McKeown on his first-ever Wash100 Award win and looks forward to seeing how his leadership influences the DOD cybersecurity realm in the future.