Intelsat Begins In-orbit Testing of TEMPO Air Pollution Monitoring Instrument

Intelsat commenced the first phase of in-orbit testing of TEMPO, a space-based, ultraviolet-visible spectrometer designed to monitor air pollution in North America.

The first-of-its-kind instrument is in its final geostationary orbit destination and has been sending periodic data such as emissions from rush-hour traffic and forest fires, the company said Wednesday.

TEMPO was launched in April on Intelsat’s 40e satellite, manufactured by Maxar Technologies. Intelsat, which operates the system for NASA and the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory, powered up the spectrometer and activated its heaters to remove moisture that accumulated prior to its launch. It will subsequently be cooled down to operating temperatures in preparation for the next testing phase in July.

Scientists from NASA and SAO will collect preliminary data during the summer and use that to adjust TEMPO’s settings before it begins official operations in October.