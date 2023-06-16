Intel Launches Quantum Silicon Chip ‘Tunnel Falls’

Intel has unveiled a new silicon chip designed to support quantum computing research efforts.

Tunnel Falls is a 12-qubit device fabricated on 300-millimeter wafers and leverages Intel’s gate and contact processing methods and extreme ultraviolet lithography, the company said Thursday.

The company also partnered with the Laboratory for Physical Sciences at the University of Maryland, College Park’s Qubit Collaboratory to make the silicon chip available to other research laboratories and universities as part of the Qubits for Computing Foundry program with the U.S. Army Research Office.

Sandia National Laboratories, University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Rochester were among the initial participants in the program.

“The release of the new chip is the next step in Intel’s long-term strategy to build a full-stack commercial quantum computing system,” said Jim Clarke, director of quantum hardware at Intel.

Intel is now working on a quantum chip based on Tunnel Falls and expects the device to be launched in 2024.