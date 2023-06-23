Intel-HPE-DOE Team Completes Compute Blade Installation Work on Aurora Supercomputer

Intel, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and the Department of Energy have finished the installation of 10,624 compute blades into the Aurora exascale supercomputer at DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois.

Aurora uses the HPE Slingshot high-performance fabric and comes with 1,024 storage nodes designed to provide 220 petabytes of capacity, Intel said Thursday.

The supercomputer is meant to help researchers advance artificial intelligence, data analytics and simulations to support scientific studies.

Each blade is equipped with six Intel Max Series graphics processing units and two Intel Xeon Max Series central processing units designed to support high-performance computing and AI workloads.

Researchers at DOE’s Exascale Computing Project and Argonne Leadership Computing Facility’s Aurora Early Science Program will scale their applications and help stress test Aurora by moving their workloads from the Sunspot test bed to the new supercomputer.

“While we work toward acceptance testing, we’re going to be using Aurora to train some large-scale open source generative AI models for science,” said Rick Stevens, associate laboratory director at Argonne National Lab.