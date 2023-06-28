in Industry News, News

Inmarsat Government Honored With DCSA’s Cogswell Award for Industrial Security Excellence; Susan Miller Quoted

Susan Miller / Inmarsat Government
A Viasat business was recognized by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency for demonstrating industrial security excellence while providing satellite communication services to government customers.

Inmarsat Government said Tuesday it was honored with the James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award, DSCA’s highest cleared industry recognition.

Recipients of the Cogswell Awards have proven best practices at cleared facilities and established security program that is more advanced than the basic National Industrial Security Program requirements.

“I am proud of our team’s work to meet the Cogswell Award’s stringent requirements and ensure that our customers can carry out their missions with the confidence that their classified information, materials and programs are secure,” commented Susan Miller, CEO of Inmarsat Government.

Inmarsat Government is a wholly-owned, U.S. subsidiary of Inmarsat, a U.K.-based satcom services provider that was acquired by Viasat in early June.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

