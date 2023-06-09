Infleqtion-Backed Research Team Demos Quantum-Enabled Accelerometer

A team of researchers supported by quantum information company Infleqtion at the University of Colorado has made an advancement in quantum navigation by combining quantum sensing with machine learning to demonstrate a quantum-enabled accelerometer designed for use in positioning, navigation and timing.

The software-configured accelerator exhibited a reduction in sensor volume greater than a factor of 10,000 times and endured unwanted vibrations by a factor of 10 to 100 times higher than conventional sensors based on atoms, Austin, Texas-based Infleqtion said Wednesday.

The company said the technology demonstration highlights the potential of quantum sensing to serve as an alternative to satellite-based GPS signals that could be exploited by potential adversaries through interference and spoofing techniques.

In addition to Infleqtion, the National Science Foundation also supported the university’s research team.

The results will be presented at the annual meeting of the American Physics Society’s division of atomic, molecular and optical physics.