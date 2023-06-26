In-Space Propulsion Tech Company Receives Lockheed Investment; Chris Moran Quoted

Lockheed Martin‘s venture capital arm made an investment in Agile Space Industries, a company that produces hypergolic chemical systems for in-space propulsion technologies.

Agile said Friday Lockheed Martin Ventures’ contribution closes the seed-2 funding round with over $18 million in financing raised.

The financing campaign is part of Agile Space Industries’ plan to boost its chemical propulsion test infrastructure and support other business growth efforts.

The seed-2 funding round will be followed by Series A financing toward the end of this year to expand the company’s production operations.

“Our investment in Agile Space Industries underscores our commitment to the development of breakthrough technologies that bring us closer to discovering more of space,” said Chris Moran, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures.