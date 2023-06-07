ICF to Continue Providing Support Services to DOJ’s Office for Victims of Crime

ICF was tapped by the Department of Justice to continue enhancing the assistance and support provided to crime victims and survivors as part of a recompete award.

Under the $22 million training and technical assistance contract, the Reston, Virginia-based consulting and technology services provider will work with the DOJ’s Office for Victims of Crime and leverage its expertise in trauma-informed victim services to implement initiatives to address complex needs of victims and survivors, ICF said Tuesday.

The contract, which was awarded during the first quarter of 2023, has a one-year base period and four one-year options. The latest award supplements another OVC contract ICF secured to provide support services on the National Elder Fraud Hotline.

Jennifer Welham, senior vice president for health, human services and workforce at ICF, highlighted the importance of promoting evidence-based services to alleviate both individual and collective trauma caused by crime.