IBM Study Advances Utility-Scale Quantum Computing With Error Mitigation

A team of researchers at IBM demonstrated the capability of a quantum computer to generate accurate results at a scale of more than 100 quantum bits using novel error mitigation techniques.

IBM said Wednesday the error mitigation techniques were developed to address the noise or disturbances that cause errors in the computations of quantum computers.

The IBM team produced “large, entangled states that simulate the dynamics of spins in a model of material” using the IBM Quantum Eagle processor composed of 127 qubits on a chip and worked with a team of scientists at the University of California, Berkeley, to simulate the quantum experiment on classical supercomputers at Purdue University and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center.

“This is the first time we have seen quantum computers accurately model a physical system in nature beyond leading classical approaches,” said Dario Gil, senior vice president and director of IBM Research.

“To us, this milestone is a significant step in proving that today’s quantum computers are capable, scientific tools that can be used to model problems that are extremely difficult – and perhaps impossible – for classical systems, signaling that we are now entering a new era of utility for quantum computing,” added Gil.

The study was published in the scientific journal Nature.

The company said it is equipping its cloud-based and onsite IBM Quantum Systems with utility-scale processors with a minimum of 127 qubits.

Companies and research organizations are working with IBM to explore quantum computing. These include Boeing, Bosch, Cleveland Clinic, CERN, DESY, E.ON, ExxonMobil, Moderna, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the University of Chicago, RIKEN and Wells Fargo.