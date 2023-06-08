Hypori to Help NGA Implement Virtual Mobile Tech; Jared Shepard Quoted

Hypori has booked a potential three-year contract to implement a virtualization system for National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency employees to access an unclassified information network remotely.

NGA will deploy the Hypori Halo virtual technology to one-third of its workforce as part of a bring-your-own-device approach under the agency’s Next Generation Mobility program, the company said Tuesday.

The Halo platform will work to help NGA users exchange critical government data via the Non-classified Internet Protocol Router Network using their personal mobile devices.

As part of its mission, the agency supports the Department of Defense in geospatial intelligence collection, analysis and dissemination for national security efforts.

Jared Shepard , president and CEO of Hypori, said the award reflects support for DOD’s initiative toward adopting mobility platforms that employ the zero trust model.

The company’s Small Business Innovation Research Phase III contract with the agency has one base year and two one-year options.

Halo is certified under the Commercial Solution for Classified program, an NGA initiative to provide agencies access to technology products that comply with government security data standards.