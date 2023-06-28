HII Completes Delivery of USS Jack Lucas to Navy

HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding business has handed over to the U.S. Navy an enhanced multi-mission ship named after Jack Lucas, a former Army captain known as the youngest World War II serviceman to receive the Medal of Honor.

Designated as DDG 125, the USS Jack H. Lucas is a Flight III Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer equipped with air and missile defense radar and Aegis Baseline 10 combat system, HII said Tuesday.

According to a statement posted on the Naval Sea Systems Command’s website, the Flight III upgrade is focused on modernizing the vessel’s radar as well as electrical power and cooling capacity.

DDG 125 is the first of the five Flight III destroyers that the service branch expects to receive from the shipbuilder. It completed acceptance trials in May.

A ship named after Ted Stevens is scheduled for christening in August, while the other three destroyers namely the Jeremiah Denton, George M. Neal and Sam Nunn are under construction.