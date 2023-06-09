HawkEye 360’s Cluster 7 Satellites Begin Operations; Alex Fox Quoted

HawkEye 360 has commenced operations of its seventh satellite cluster used for geolocating radio frequency signals supporting government and commercial activities.

The Cluster 7 satellites have higher data gathering capacity on account of a new 300 MHz whip antenna with a coverage range of 270 MHz to 330 MHz, the company said Thursday.

HawkEye has a 21-satellite constellation that has been helping to provide situational awareness to defense and commercial customers. The technology has been beneficial in military missions, early-warning radar activity, detection of illegal mining and fishing, and potential interference of global positioning systems.

It is targeting to launch 60 satellites divided into three clusters of 20 by the year 2025.

“As geopolitical tensions continue to increase around the world, Cluster 7 is extending and improving data collection in the 30 MHz – 18 GHz frequency range to meet growing demand,” HawkEye 360 Chief Growth Officer Alex Fox commented.