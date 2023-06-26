GSA Issues RFI for CISA EINSTEIN System Modernization Effort

The General Services Administration is soliciting technical feedback and insights from industry on technologies and techniques that could be used to detect and respond to cyberthreats within federal agency networks.

GSA is issuing the follow-up request for information on behalf of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency as the latter intends to modernize the EINSTEIN system’s legacy capabilities for threat detection, according to a notice published Wednesday.

EINSTEIN 1 capabilities, which were fielded in 2003, track the flow of network traffic to and from Federal Civilian Executive Branch agencies. Deployed in 2008, EINSTEIN 2 is an intrusion detection platform that identifies malicious computer network activity in federal network traffic based on specific known signatures.

Vendors should state in their responses their experience in implementing technologies related to the requirements stated in the RFI and the contract vehicle they hold that could support the modernization of EINSTEIN 1 and 2 capabilities.

Interested stakeholders should provide information on strategies for deploying and managing network detection and response platforms in a complex, federated environment and key features and capabilities a network detection and response tool should have to meet the security requirements and compliance regulations of a federal agency, among others.

Responses to the RFI are due July 14.