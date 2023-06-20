Griffon Aerospace, Parry Labs Equip Tactical UAS With Rugged Computing Tech

A Griffon Aerospace unmanned aerial system equipped with a computing device from Parry Labs has flown at a Huntsville, Alabama, private airfield.

The recent flight of Valiant, Griffon’s tactical UAS offering for the U.S. Army’s Future Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System competition, included the Edge Compute Micro technology, Parry Labs said Monday.

EC Micro is powered by the Stratia software and designed to offer data processing support to Group 2, 3 and 4 classes of unmanned aircraft.

John Parkes, CEO of Parry Labs, said the company developed its hardware and software to work with platforms such as Valiant and the partnership seeks to help Army facilitate digital interoperability for military aviation assets.

Griffon’s vertical takeoff and landing UAS was one of the four downselected platforms for the Army FTUAS Program of Record.