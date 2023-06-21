General Dynamics Business Awarded Benefit Management Services Contract for New Mexico Medicaid Program

General Dynamics‘ information technology business will provide the state of New Mexico with a new software tool to assist its Human Services Department in benefit management services over a potential eight-year period.

Work is under a $39 million contract and focuses on helping modernize New Mexico HSD’s Medicaid Management Information System, GDIT said Tuesday.

As part of the award, the General Dynamics subsidiary will use artificial intelligence and data analytics and deploy a key module of the upgraded enterprise system to simplify health care provider enrollment process, training, credentialing and reporting.

The company will also offer outreach and training support to local providers.

Scott Mack, vice president and general manager for state and local government at GDIT, said the initiative aims to shorten submission times and enhance overall program experience.

The contract has a base period of four years and four option years.