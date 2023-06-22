in Cybersecurity, News

Four Inc. to Offer Axellio Network & Data Intell Platforms to Public Sector Customers; Scott Aken Quoted

Scott Aken/PRNewswire
Four Inc. to Offer Axellio Network & Data Intell Platforms to Public Sector Customers; Scott Aken Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Axellio has teamed up with Four Inc. to offer its PacketXpress and SensorXpress intelligence software to public sector customers.

As Axellio’s federal aggregator, Four Inc. will make the network and data intelligence platforms available through its contract vehicles: NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, Axellio CEO Scott Aken announced Wednesday.

PacketXpress is a high-speed tool designed to enhance government agencies’ cybersecurity monitoring and forensic analysis. Meanwhile, SensorXpress ingests and stores radio frequency and in-phase/quadrature phase signals to prolong the useful life of agencies’ signal intelligence systems. Both platforms run at over 100 gigabits per second.

“By providing advanced network and data intelligence platforms, this collaboration will play a pivotal role in the digital transformation of the public sector, ensuring agencies can deliver seamless services and protect their critical assets,” Aken said.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cybersecurity

Axelliocontract vehiclesCybersecuritydigital transformationFour Inc.Govconinformation technology enterprise solutions software 2intelligence softwareites-sw2NASAPacketXpresspartnershipPublic SectorScott AkenSensorXpressSolutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement

Written by Jamie Bennet

GitLab Expands Open Source Partner Community With Addition of The Open Group; Andras Szakal Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
GitLab Expands Open Source Partner Community With Addition of The Open Group; Andras Szakal Quoted
Peraton Labs to Modernize 1553 Data Bus Cybersecurity Device for MQ-8C Drone Use - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Peraton Labs to Modernize 1553 Data Bus Cybersecurity Device for MQ-8C Drone Use