Flashpoint National Security Solutions Forms Public Sector Advisory Board

Flashpoint’s government arm has named four national security leaders to its newly created advisory board tasked with providing strategic guidance, industry insights and perspectives to help expand its presence in the public sector and support government missions.

Brian Brown, president of Flashpoint National Security Solutions, said in a statement published Tuesday the expertise and guidance that the advisory board members will provide will enable FNSS to meet the needs of clients across defense, federal civilian, intelligence community, law enforcement and state and local government agencies, particularly in the adoption of open-source intelligence and virtual operations.

FNSS is a business unit of cyberthreat intelligence platform provider Flashpoint and is focused on supporting national security customers across OSINT, intelligence operations, investigations and integrated deterrence.

The members of FNSS advisory board are: