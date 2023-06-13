Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson Hands Over Wash100 Award to Booz Allen’s Steve Escaravage

Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson recently met with Steve Escaravage, an executive vice president of Booz Allen Hamilton, to deliver his 2023 Wash100 Award.

Escaravage has been recognized in the annual Wash100 list for two consecutive years as one of the government contracting sector’s most influential figures and his induction this year highlighted his leadership in the artificial intelligence area.

The 23-year Booz Allen veteran and “responsible AI” advocate told ExecutiveBiz in an interview last year that he believes government-industry collaboration is key to achieving a state of AI readiness.

Read the full Wash100 profile of Escaravage to see more about his work over the past year to help federal customers adopt the technology.

2023 marks the 10th year of Executive Mosaic recognizing the contributions of government and industry leaders to the GovCon arena. View all awardees for the past decade here.