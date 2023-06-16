Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson Delivers 2023 Wash100 Award to NASA Deputy Administrator Pamela Melroy

Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson presented NASA Deputy Administrator Pamela Melroy with her first Wash100 Award during a recent visit to agency offices.

Wash100 Award annually highlights the leadership, innovation, vision and impact of the top 100 leaders in the government contracting industry, as well as their potential to shape the GovCon landscape in the coming years. 2023 marks the award’s historic 10th year.

Melroy was inducted into the Wash100 class for her leadership in advancing space and aeronautics innovation.

Notably, NASA provided funding for new projects through the Innovative Advanced Concepts program, with the retired U.S. Air Force colonel commenting, “As we set our sights on ever more challenging destinations for exploration with humans and robots, innovative ideas and future thinking will be critical to helping us reach new milestones.”

Read more about Melroy’s efforts to drive commercial innovation in support of the space agency’s missions here.

“Through her achievements and important continued work at NASA, she inspires many more women to follow a path of STEM, leadership and adventure,” Garrettson, founder of the Wash100 Award, said about NASA’s second in command.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Melroy and NASA for their inclusion in the Wash100 and looks forward to the official’s continued contributions to the GovCon industry in the year ahead.