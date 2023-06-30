in Contract Awards, News

Edgewater to Deliver IT Support Services to FERC Under Recompete Contract

Edgewater Federal Solutions will continue providing the information security and system assurance division of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission with support services under a $12 million recompete contract.

Throughout the award’s five-year period, the contractor will perform information technology security engineering support, including security architecture, assessment and authorization services, to strengthen FERC’s cybersecurity measures and safeguard its sites and information against cyber attacks, Frederick, Maryland-based Edgewater said Wednesday.

“Edgewater is proud to continue our strong working relationship with FERC and supporting FERC’s cyber mission to reduce risk, harden systems, implement and leverage new tools and technologies and further enhance the agency’s threat modeling capabilities,” said Edgewater CEO Dave Yockman

Written by Regina Garcia

