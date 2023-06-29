DMI Designated as AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner; Rocky Thurston Quoted

DMI has been designated as an advanced tier services partner within the Amazon Web Services Partner Network for utilizing AWS services to optimize enterprise cloud deployments.

With the new partner status, DMI’s team of AWS-trained and certified professionals will continue supporting government and commercial customers in cloud migration and application development, DevSecOps and serverless computing areas, the company said Wednesday.

Rocky Thurston, CEO of DMI, remarked that the company agreed to advance its partnership with AWS to address the increased demand for enterprise-grade cloud technologies.

“This status will allow us to provide even greater value to our clients and is a direct result of our team’s unwavering commitment to excellence and delivering outstanding results,” said Thurston.

The AWS Partner Network comprises 100,000 organizations from more than 150 countries that use AWS programs and resources to build and market their customer offerings.