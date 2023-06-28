DIU Selects GM Defense to Prototype Energy Storage Unit; Steve duMont Quoted

General Motors’ defense-focused subsidiary has been chosen to prototype an energy storage unit as part of the Defense Innovation Unit’s Stable Tactical Expeditionary Electric Power initiative.

Under the contract, GM Defense will work to create a system that delivers continuous and sustainable power for mission-critical equipment to meet the energy demands of the warfighter, the Washington, D.C.-headquartered company announced on Tuesday.

“We are proud to win another contract award with DIU, whose mission to accelerate the adoption of commercial technology across the U.S. military aligns with our efforts to transition global defense and government customers to a more electric, autonomous and connected future,” said Steve duMont, president of GM Defense and a 2023 Wash100 Award winner.

The goal of the STEEP program is to aid tactical microgrid and energy management capabilities in austere locations to diminish the logistical requirements and fossil fuel reliance within the Department of Defense.

In building the prototype, GM Defense will harness its parent organization’s Ultium Platform – an advanced electric vehicle propulsion architecture – to develop an energy storage unit that is scalable and flexible.

The prototype is expected to support key technologies for command and control, communications, radar and weapons systems in remote areas lacking a stable power grid. Its intelligent tactical microgrid capabilities will be compatible with hydrogen-powered generators, stationary and mobile battery electric power and existing fuel-powered generators for efficient power management and distribution.

“This contract award demonstrates our ability to leverage advanced commercial technologies and investments from our parent company, GM, to reduce warfighter fuel consumption, and lower acoustic and thermal signatures, while providing efficient energy at the tactical edge,” duMont said.

GM Defense’s first contract with the DIU was awarded in fall 2022 and also built on GM’s Ultium Platform. Under the contract, GM Defense is developing a prototyping battery system as part of the Jumpstart for Advanced Battery Standardization project, which aims to standardize battery modules across the DOD. The company’s JABS work later grew to include the integration of the high-voltage battery pack into its Multi-Mission and Logistics vehicle.