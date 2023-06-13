in News

DIU Seeks Mitigation Tech to Reduce 5G Co-Channel Interference

The Defense Innovation Unit has issued a commercial solutions opening seeking technologies to minimize C-band co-­channel interference between satellite communications and 5G systems.

DIU said it is looking to prototype a mitigation system that will work to isolate received satcom signals in the presence of 5G radio frequency interference to produce sustainable, high-quality satcom signal reception.

According to the CSO, the prototype must be able to reduce co-channel 5G interference by a minimum of 15 dB over the specified bandwidth and support the mitigation process for a minimum instantaneous bandwidth of 100 MHz for 5G interference.

A fully functional prototype must also provide near-real-time cancellation of 5G interference and support processing of multiple satcom signals.

Interested parties have until June 26 to submit responses.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

