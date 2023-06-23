DARPA Taps 9 Companies to Develop VTOL Drone Designs

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has named nine companies to develop and demonstrate conceptual designs for an uncrewed aerial system with vertical landing and takeoff, and long endurance leap-ahead capabilities.

The AdvaNced airCraft Infrastructure-Less Launch And RecoverY initiative seeks to develop and flight demonstrate a VTOL aircraft that can be deployed and recovered from austere land locations without supporting equipment, DARPA said Thursday.

Awardees under the ANCILLARY program are:

AeroVironment

AVX Aircraft

Griffon Aerospace

Karem Aircraft

Leidos

Method Aeronautics

Northrop Grumman

Piasecki Aircraft

Sikorsky

Each company will develop X-plane designs under the Phase Ia award and submit proposals for more detailed design work.

DARPA expects to conduct flight tests in early 2026.