DARPA Sets Proposers Day for Intelligent Generation of Tools for Security Program

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is set to hold a proposers day on June 30 to discuss an upcoming broad agency announcement for a program that aims to develop novel techniques to identify and remediate system vulnerabilities.

The Intelligent Generation of Tools for Security initiative seeks to pioneer artificial intelligence-driven cybersecurity hardening approaches to protect web browsers, mobile operating systems and other complex systems against exploits, DARPA said Friday.

INGOTS focuses on creating a near-full automated process to measure high-severity, chainable vulnerabilities within complex platforms to prevent attackers from exploiting them.

The goal is to develop a computer-human vulnerability measurement pipeline that allows for human intervention, according to Perri Adams, INGOTS program manager in DARPA’s Information Innovation Office.

The three-year program will be divided into two phases. During Phase 1, participants will explore, design, develop and demonstrate vulnerability characterization tools and techniques.

Phase 2 will focus on maturing the tools and techniques for different vulnerability and exploitation classes.