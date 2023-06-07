CACI, Raytheon BBN Among Contractors Selected for DARPA’s AI Algorithm Development Framework Program

CACI International and a Raytheon Technologies subsidiary are two industry participants in a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency program that seeks algorithmic tools capable of performing decision-making tasks in a challenging scenario such as combat triage.

DARPA said Tuesday four teams will support the development of a framework for building trustworthy artificial intelligence algorithms under the agency’s In the Moment program.

The effort is divided into two phases involving small unit triage in austere environments and another triage for mass casualty events.

Each team will focus on a specific technical area under the program to help DARPA establish the foundational technology for potential use in future operational systems.

A Raytheon BBN Technologies-Soar Technology team will explore methods to characterize the decision-maker, while a Kitware-Parallax partnership aims to demonstrate an algorithm that aligns with key human attributes when making decisions.

“Key attributes might include how an algorithm evaluates a situation, how it relies on domain knowledge, how it responds to time pressures, and what principles or values it uses to prioritize care,” said Matt Turek, deputy director of DARPA’s Information Innovation Office.

The agency tasked CACI to design and implement the program evaluation process.

DARPA noted the University of Maryland Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security and the Institute for Defense Analyses will conduct outreach and policy integration efforts.