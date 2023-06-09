in News, Technology

DARPA Aims to Develop Novel Tunable Optical Materials for Fast-Switching Applications

"DARPA Logo 2010", by DARPA, www.fett.darpa.mil, licensed under CC0
DARPA Aims to Develop Novel Tunable Optical Materials for Fast-Switching Applications - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has unveiled a new program to develop novel tunable optical materials operating across multiple spectral ranges in the visible and mid and long-wave infrared electromagnetic spectrum bands.

DARPA said Wednesday the Accelerating Discovery of Tunable Optical Materials program seeks to use advancements in artificial intelligence to discover and develop tunable materials for applications that require fast-switching speeds.

The tunable optical materials developed under the program must enable “low-loss, high-switching-speed free-space optics, integrated photonics and emissivity control applications.”

ATOM is divided into two 12-month phases: a discovery phase and an optional demonstration phase.

Program participants under Phase I will use materials discovery and predictive modeling tools to identify and characterize tunable optical materials.

Phase II will focus on the experimental demonstration of the new material as a switchable film over greater than 10 switching states.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

ATOM programDARPAelectromagnetic spectrumGovcontunable optical materials

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

DOE Extends Constellis Business' Savannah River Site Support Services Under $1B Contract; Terry Ryan Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
DOE Extends Constellis Business’ Savannah River Site Support Services Under $1B Contract; Terry Ryan Quoted
SES Subsidiary Provides Satellite Services to Support AWS Modular Data Center - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SES Subsidiary Provides Satellite Services to Support AWS Modular Data Center