Cybersecurity Company Cycuity Books $99M DOD Phase III Award to Enhance Microelectronics Security

Cycuity, formerly Tortuga Logic, has received a potential seven-year, $99 million contract under Phase III of the Department of Defense’s Small Business Innovation Research program to develop its core microelectronics security assurance offering.

The California-based company said Wednesday it will collaborate with defense and commercial entities on the research and development effort to ensure the security of the semiconductor design supply chain.

During the first phase of the award, the hardware security company will enhance its Radix product to facilitate the transfer of security requirements from individual third-party IP components to complete system-on-chips.

Subsequent stages of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity SBIR award will seek to expand Radix’s analysis capabilities to improve microelectronic security traceability and governance.

Funding will be sourced from DOD’s Trusted and Assured Microelectronics program budget.

Matthew Kay, program manager of the T&AM program, said, “DOD has identified third-party semiconductor IP security as a critical challenge to be addressed as the Department develops evidence-based microelectronics assurance processes to support deployment of resilient platforms and capability for the warfighter.”