Cybersecurity Firm Armis Forms Federal Advisory Board

Armis, a California-based cybersecurity services provider, has created a five-member federal advisory board that will guide the firm’s executive team to grow public sector business.

The company said Tuesday the board is composed of former senior government officials who have extensive technology and federal government experience.

Brian Gumbel, president of Armis, commented, “[The members’] input will be vital as Armis continues to defend government networks against escalating threats.”

He added that the board will help advance company efforts focused on bridging agencies’ visibility gaps and enhancing their cybersecurity postures.

Members of the federal advisory board are: