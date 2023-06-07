Cybersecurity Firm Armis Forms Federal Advisory Board

Armis, a California-based cybersecurity services provider, has created a five-member federal advisory board that will guide the firm’s executive team to grow public sector business.
The company said Tuesday the board is composed of former senior government officials who have extensive technology and federal government experience.
Brian Gumbel, president of Armis, commented, “[The members’] input will be vital as Armis continues to defend government networks against escalating threats.”
He added that the board will help advance company efforts focused on bridging agencies’ visibility gaps and enhancing their cybersecurity postures.
Members of the federal advisory board are:
- Max Everet, vice president of cybersecurity and information technology compliance at Shaw Industries and former chief information officer at the Department of Energy
- Mark Hakun, president of MH Cyber and former deputy chief information security officer and deputy CIO for cybersecurity at the Department of Defense
- Heather Nauert, principal at Greater Good Associates and former acting under secretary for public diplomacy and public affairs and spokesperson at the State Department
- Nick Sinai – senior adviser at Insight Partners and former U.S. deputy chief technology officer
- Rob Thomas – founder of T2 Ridge and former assistant secretary for IT and CIO at the Department of Veterans Affairs