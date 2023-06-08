Aware’s Craig Herman Underscores Biometric Authentication as Strongest Tool Against Identity Theft

User authentication is the only “ironclad option” to fight identity theft in the digital age, according to Aware Chief Revenue Officer Craig Herman.

Herman explained that the company uses advanced biometrics, multi-factor authentication, artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide secure identity verification to its customers. Traditional security gates such as passwords and PINs have become vulnerable to phishing and hacking.

He made his remarks days ahead of the Identity Week Europe conference, where the company will be one of the event’s exhibitors.

Aware will demonstrate its biometric authentication technologies at Identity Week Europe and share their products’ deployment to government and financial industry customers.

Gina Rodrigues, vice president of marketing at Aware, will also discuss identity verification as a brand engagement tool.