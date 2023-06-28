Collins Aerospace Demos Network Gateway for JADC2 Initiatives at Northern Edge Military Training Exercise

RTX‘s Collins Aerospace business deployed a networking gateway for military participants at a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command-led multiservice training exercise to transmit and synchronize data.

The company, formerly called Raytheon Technologies , said Monday the gateway is part of a technology suite designed to support Joint All Domain Command and Control efforts and was showcased in the first of a two-part test at the Northern Edge 2023 event.

Collins Aerospace collaborated with the Utah Air National Guard to demonstrate airborne C2 functionality using the network technology equipped with RTX’s battlespace management software.

The team, working under a cooperative research and development agreement, supported the U.S. Air Force’s KC-135 tanker operations through the gateway demo.

“We’re working across our company to mature and demonstrate comprehensive capabilities at exercises like Northern Edge that will underpin JADC2 operations in highly contested environments,” said Elaine Bitonti, vice president of connected battlespace and emerging capabilities at Collins Aerospace.

The gateway employs autonomous routing multilevel security tools that worked to help coalition partners access data from U.S. networks to facilitate real-time interoperability for joint force commanders.

RTX noted the second test of Northern Edge will occur next month in the Indo-Pacific region.

A company-wide portfolio realignment effort slated to take effect July 1 will move about 4,700 positions and work related to JADC2 to Collins Aerospace, according to a C4ISRNET report.