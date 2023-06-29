Coalfire-Carahsoft-Google Team Seeks to Accelerate FedRAMP Certification for SaaS Companies; Craig Abod Quoted

Coalfire, Carahsoft Technology and Google’s public sector arm have formed a partnership to provide enterprise software-as-a-service companies with Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program assessment and consulting services to speed up their FedRAMP authority-to-operate certification and expand into new federal markets.

Under the partnership, Coalfire will provide FedRAMP advisory services to enable Carahsoft and Google Public Sector clients to develop architectures and documentation needed to achieve FedRAMP certification and market their offerings to multiple agencies, the companies said in a joint release published Wednesday.

“The FedRAMP roadmap leads to a threat-informed approach to risk management, and the FedRAMP Authorization Act passed in December opens new opportunities for companies to test once and certify many times with reciprocity among agencies,” said Carahsoft President Craig Abod.

“From gap and desired architecture analysis to audit-ready, this partnership with Coalfire enables Carahsoft technology partners operating in Google Cloud to confidently accredit and deploy FedRAMP-compliant environments within an accelerated timeline,” added Abod, a 2023 Wash100 awardee.