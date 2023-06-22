The team of Citizant and Accenture‘s federal arm has won a five-year, $12 million task order to help the Internal Revenue Service modernize a system used to manage data on taxpayers.

Citizant said Wednesday the task includes technical support to the IRS‘ Account Management Services platform that supports 40,000 users, presents information intended for reporting and interoperates with other systems at the agency.

David Romola, president and chief operating officer of Citizant, noted the company will work to help the agency incorporate IT approaches such as DevSecOps into the project.

The Chantilly, Virginia-based woman-owned small business has supported IRS programs since 2000.