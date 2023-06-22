Pratt & Whitney to Invest $206M in Georgia Business Expansion - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Pratt & Whitney to Invest $206M in Georgia Business Expansion
Hitachi Vantara Federal's Gary Hix: Agencies Should Advance Sustainability as They Approach IT Modernization - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Hitachi Vantara Federal’s Gary Hix: Agencies Should Advance Sustainability as They Approach IT Modernization