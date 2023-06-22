CGI’s Infrastructure as a Service Cleared for State, Local Government Cloud Environments

CGI has completed a nonprofit-run cloud certification program to offer an infrastructure-as-a-service platform for government agencies at the state and local levels.

CGI said Wednesday the U.S. Cloud IaaS offering has been certified under the State Risk and Authorization Management Program, an initiative by a group of public and private sector technology leaders that set a security verification process modeled after the federal-level program known as FedRAMP.

The authorization signifies the platform’s compliance with data management cybersecurity standards established under StateRAMP.

CGI’s cloud business is comprised of 12 innovation laboratories and 46 emerging technology teams that cater to the needs of local and regional agencies in the U.S., as well as other customers worldwide.

It is one of the first companies to undergo the authorization process guided by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.