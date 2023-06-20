in News, Technology

CesiumAstro to Build Satcom Terminal for Air Force’s Remotely Piloted Aircraft

MQ-9A Reaper / General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
CesiumAstro, a developer of active phased array communications payloads for airborne and in-orbit platforms, has secured funding from the U.S. Air Force to install a satellite communications terminal onto a General Atomics-built MQ-9A remotely piloted aircraft.

The company will use the fund to build a size, weight and power-optimized satcom terminal to demonstrate airborne connectivity via a commercial satellite network, CesiumAstro said Friday.

CesiumAstro’s low-profile AESA antenna technology works to connect commercial and military aircraft with broadband satellites in multiple orbits.

“Satellite communications are essential to ensure the warfighter remains connected in future operating environments,” said Wayne Phelps, director of business development at CesiumAstro. 

The $3.6 million tactical funding increase agreement will run for two years.

CesiumAstro will fly its in-flight connectivity satcom terminal during a separate demonstration with an Airbus commercial aircraft later in 2023.

Written by Naomi Cooper

Written by Naomi Cooper

