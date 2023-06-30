Carahsoft’s Alex Whitworth on EPA’s Cybersecurity Action Plan for Water, Wastewater Systems Sector

Alex Whitworth, cybersecurity solutions vertical executive at Carahsoft Technology, said the Environmental Protection Agency released an action plan meant to safeguard water and wastewater systems from cyberattacks.

The action plan comes with several measures, such as providing technical support to water systems, enhancing the process of information sharing and data analysis, advancing projects that implement the adoption of incident monitoring and establishing a task force water sector leaders, Whitworth wrote in a blog post published Thursday.

He noted that EPA released the plan in support of a White House national security memorandum that seeks to improve cybersecurity for control systems of critical infrastructure.

“With this properly implemented, the Water and Wastewater Systems sector can survive a cyber-event with no loss of critical function,” Whitworth said of the action plan.

He also mentioned the cybersecurity performance goals released by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and how such goals could help organizations combat potential threats facing the water and wastewater sector.