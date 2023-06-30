in Cybersecurity, News

Carahsoft’s Alex Whitworth on EPA’s Cybersecurity Action Plan for Water, Wastewater Systems Sector

Alex Whitworth/ Carahsoft
Carahsoft's Alex Whitworth on EPA's Cybersecurity Action Plan for Water, Wastewater Systems Sector - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Alex Whitworth, cybersecurity solutions vertical executive at Carahsoft Technology, said the Environmental Protection Agency released an action plan meant to safeguard water and wastewater systems from cyberattacks.

The action plan comes with several measures, such as providing technical support to water systems, enhancing the process of information sharing and data analysis, advancing projects that implement the adoption of incident monitoring and establishing a task force water sector leaders, Whitworth wrote in a blog post published Thursday.

He noted that EPA released the plan in support of a White House national security memorandum that seeks to improve cybersecurity for control systems of critical infrastructure.

With this properly implemented, the Water and Wastewater Systems sector can survive a cyber-event with no loss of critical function,” Whitworth said of the action plan.

He also mentioned the cybersecurity performance goals released by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and how such goals could help organizations combat potential threats facing the water and wastewater sector.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cybersecurity

Alex WhitworthcarahsoftCISAcritical infrastructureCybersecuritycybersecurity and infrastructure security agencyEnvironmental Protection AgencyEPAGovconincident monitoringwater and wastewater sectorwater systemWhite House

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Edgewater to Deliver IT Support Services to FERC Under Recompete Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Edgewater to Deliver IT Support Services to FERC Under Recompete Contract
Lockheed Forms 3 Mentor-Protege Collaborations for MDA's Next Generation Interceptor Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Lockheed Forms 3 Mentor-Protege Collaborations for MDA’s Next Generation Interceptor Program