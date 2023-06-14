Carahsoft to Market Mimecast’s Cloud Security Services to Public Sector

Carahsoft Technology will serve as a master government aggregator for Mimecast and offer the latter’s email and collaboration security services to public sector customers.

Under the partnership, Carahsoft said Tuesday it will distribute Mimecast security and archiving offerings for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace through its federal, state and local government contract vehicles and reseller partners.

The artificial intelligence-powered services are currently available via Carahsoft’s National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“With the addition of Mimecast to our portfolio, agencies can leverage multi-layered targeted threat and information protection solutions to carry out daily communications without worry,” remarked Sean Kelley, director of sales at Carahsoft.

Mike Bird, director of public sector sales at Mimecast, said the company sought the guidance and support of Carahsoft after reviewing its go-to-public market strategy.