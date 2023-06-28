Carahsoft to Distribute Primer’s AI-Powered Threat Detection Tools to Public Sector; Michael Adams Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to offer Primer‘s artificial intelligence-powered strategic data analysis and threat detection products to the public sector using its reseller partners and government contract vehicles.

Through the partnership, Carahsoft will serve as the master government aggregator for the Primer Delta and Primer Command tools that use AI and machine learning to automatically detect cyber threats and generate data reports for decision-making, the companies said in a joint statement published Tuesday.

Michael Adams, director of Carahsoft’s AI/ML solutions portfolio, underscored the potential of Primer software offerings to address the need for reliable and trusted AI technology to support government missions.

“Our customers operate in sensitive and complex data environments and require proven, real-time situational awareness and strategic and tactical capabilities to achieve information dominance,” said Adams.

Primer Delta and Primer Command are available to government agencies through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contracts.